Derek Chisora’s trainer tells Eddie Hearn to ‘put the sherry away’ after Deontay Wilder suggestion

Dave Coldwell has suggested that boxing promoter Eddie Hearn should “put the sherry away” after suggesting that Derek Chisora should fight Deontay Wilder next.

Chisora was valiant in defeat in his recent loss against Joseph Parker, as the British boxer survived the count on three occasions to make it to the end of the bout, with the New Zealander winning by unanimous decision.

Parker paid tribute to his opponent after the fight and admitted that he would like to see Chisora retire, although the Zimbabwe-born heavyweight has insisted he will continue his professional career.

Hearn was speaking on the DAZN Boxing Show and suggested that Chisora should fight former WBC heavyweight champion Wilder next.

Eddie Hearn on Derek Chisora vs Deontay Wilder.

“Deontay Wilder, who would’ve thought two back-to-back stoppage losses would’ve raised his popularity so high? He showed so much heart last time out against Tyson Fury, gained so many fans,” Hearn said.

“Deontay, we want to see you back in the ring. I know there’s been some talk of retirement, still got plenty to give, so many great fights.

“And I’ve got the perfect guy for you – Derek ‘War’ Chisora. Come on, he’s getting on a little bit, he’s coming off three defeats on the spin now. Easy comeback fight for Deontay Wilder.

“Derek’s ready. Deontay, you were great last time out, let’s see you back in the ring. Wilder vs Chisora, 2022.”

Christmas is over.

Eddie needs to put the sherry away for another year. 👍🏽 https://t.co/BxCuXrBp2f — Dave Coldwell (@davidcoldwell) December 29, 2021

Dave Coldwell is not a fan of the idea.

Although Chisora is eager to continue his professional boxing career, his trainer Coldwell does not seem keen on the idea of the 38-year-old fighting Wilder.

Coldwell took to Twitter to poor cold water on the idea and suggested that Hearn was enjoying the Christmas festivities a little too much.

“Christmas is over. Eddie needs to put the sherry away for another year,” Coldwell tweeted.

