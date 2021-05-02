Derek Chisora claims Andy Lee said he defeated Joseph Parker

Derek Chisora has insisted he has no plans to retire after his split-decision loss to Kiwi heavyweight Joseph Parker.

The 37-year-old knocked Parker down in the opening 10 seconds of the fight, but the New Zealand native rallied after a poor start to claim the victory on points after 12 rounds.

Chisora has now lost his last two fights, having been beaten on points by Oleksandr Usyk last October, but told Sky Sports Box Office that he has no intention of hanging up his gloves after what he claims was an incorrect decision.

“I bring everything and this is the treatment I get from boxing. I think they don’t like me.” 🗣️ Derek Chisora on split decision loss to Joseph Parker pic.twitter.com/CJeOpVI7z5 — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 1, 2021

“I was putting in more power punches, inside work, but I can’t get upset anymore. But you know what, I won’t let them slow me down. No way. I will not let them slow me down. I will go again,” Chisora said.

“They want to see me retire, but I’m not retiring yet, forget that.”

‘Even his coach said I won the fight.’

Chisora believes he won against Usyk and was again infuriated with the decision on Saturday night, as he claimed that even Parker’s coach Andy Lee insinuated that the British boxer won the bout.

“This is horrible. I train hard every day, I give everything in the gym, and when I put it all in there, these are the results I get,” Chisora said.

“But Joe said he wants to give me a rematch. If he wants to give me a rematch, I’ll take the rematch easy, but this is unbelievable. I won the fight, even his coach Andy Lee said I won the fight.”

Lee didn’t go so far as to agree with Chisora’s assessment of the fight but acknowledged that Parker himself was unsure of whether he had done enough moments after the fight had ended.

“After the fight, Joseph Parker came back and said, ‘I’m not sure I’m going to get this.’ We will give you a rematch. We’ll have to do a rematch straight away,” Lee commented.

