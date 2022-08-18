Deontay Wilder gives prediction for Anthony Joshua v Oleksandr Usyk rematch

Deontay Wilder expects Oleksandr Usyk to “easily” beat Anthony Joshua when the two fight for a second time in Saudi Arabia this Saturday.

Joshua will attempt to become a world heavyweight champion for the third time when he takes on Usyk, who claimed a unanimous decision victory in the pair’s first encounter.

Many had expected Joshua to win the first fight, given he was a reigning world heavyweight champion and naturally larger than his Ukrainian opponent, although most consider him to be the underdog this time around.

Former world heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is of the same opinion, as he told Premier Boxing Champions that he expects Usyk to win again on Saturday night.

Deontay Wilder backs Oleksandr Usyk to win.

“A lot of time has passed and there’s been a lot of time to strategise for the second time around. They say when you fight a person you know him a little bit better the second time, even a little bit more the third,” Wilder said.

“It’s all going to be up to those guys. My heart says Usyk easily, he’s got the momentum now and how he was able to do it the last time around.

“But this is boxing at the end of the day and you just never know how it’s going to to end up panned out until the end of it. At the end of the day I wish them all the best of luck and I hope they get out of the ring just like they came in, safe and sound.”

Former heavyweight champ @BronzeBomber joins us this week on The #PBCPodcast and you do NOT wanna miss what he had to say. 🗣️ 🎧 Full interview here: https://t.co/oJXQGbPJ80 pic.twitter.com/9yNOmIC0xS — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) August 18, 2022

The Bronze Bomber is resuming his career.

Wilder hasn’t fought since he suffered a knock out loss to Tyson Fury last October, although he will return to the ring this October to fight Finnish heavyweight Robert Helenius.

The 36-year-old is still rated as one of the top heavyweights in the world, and if he defeats Helenius, another shot at a world heavyweight title wouldn’t be out of the question.

With Fury seemingly out of the picture, a fight between Wilder and one of Usyk or Joshua would be arguably the biggest bout boxing promoters could stage next year in the heavyweight division.

