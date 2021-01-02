Deontay Wilder’s manager Shelly Finkel has hinted that a third fight with Tyson Fury could happen before the Gypsy King faces Anthony Joshua.

A fight between the Fury and Joshua was looking increasingly likely, with the latter confirming that the bout would be happening soon.

“How close is the Fury fight? I promise you it’s happening. But until you hear it from me, don’t buy into anything. I’m serious about the fight so when I announce it you’ll know it’s real.

Hey @Tyson_Fury ,

Don’t worry about me I am Fine, Blessed.

The only thing I want from you is for you to honor your agreement and fight me. I gave you 2 shots when I didn’t have to and it changed your life. Now it is time for you to be a man and give me my shot as you agreed to. — Deontay Wilder (@BronzeBomber) November 12, 2020

“I’m taking my time because there has been a lot of back-and-forth for years. I’ve been chasing this road to ‘undisputed’ and when the time is right I’ll announce it and I’ll have my mind fully focused on the job at hand,” Joshua wrote in Boxing News.

However, it appears that Wilder may have thrown a major spanner in the works, with a third fight between himself and Fury still a possibility.

“The mediation between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury has not yet ended,” Finkel told World Boxing News.

‘We’re hoping Tyson will fight in early 2021’

Boxing promoter Frank Warren admitted to ESPN in November that Fury may be forced to fight Wilder for a third time, and that it could take place early this year.

“Hopefully Tyson will fight again in the first quarter of 2021, and we don’t know yet if it will be against Wilder because of the arbitrary situation, we’re still waiting on the outcome of that. … An arbitration judge will decide it.

“We say it [the rematch clause] is at an end, Wilder says it can be extended. If the judge rules that Wilder is right, then that’s what he [Fury] has to do. They will give us a decision soon, but we don’t know when,” Warren said.

Fury and Wilder fought out a dramatic draw in their first encounter, with the Gypsy King getting off the canvas in the final round after a huge punch from the Bronze Bomber.

However, the second fight ended in a convincing stoppage for Fury, leaving many fans and pundits uninterested in a third bout between the two.

Read More About: deontay wilder, tyson fury