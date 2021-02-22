Deontay Wilder’s ex-trainer shares fears over Tyson Fury-inflicted injuries

Share and Enjoy !

Deontay Wilder’s former trainer Mark Breland has revealed his concerns that the American boxer had suffered a brain injury during his rematch with Tyson Fury.

The experienced trainer was speaking to World Boxing News and explained why he ended the fight between Wilder and Fury.

Breland threw in the towel in the seventh round of the second bout between the two heavyweight boxers, ending what had been a largely one-sided fight in favour of the Gypsy King.

Wilder was knocked down twice in the course of the fight, and slipped on two more occasions, and could do little to stop the barrage of punches coming his way by the time Breland called a halt to proceedings.

However, Wilder was furious with his trainer after the fight and sacked Breland for ending the fight while he was still on his feet.

Breland has insisted he has no regrets over throwing in the towel despite it ending his relationship with Wilder, explaining his concerns for the former heavyweight champion’s health.

“At that fight, just as many others, we had no cutman because Deontay won’t need it,” Breland said.

“So I’m not a doctor, but I know blood coming out of your ears and dazed eyes could be a brain issue. And power comes from your legs, and his legs were gone. So I decided to stop the fight, and I’d do it all again.

“I have a son Deontay’s age. I’m not looking to see him go out on his shield. I hope we all stay safe. There are so many bigger issues in the world.”

‘The accusation is so stupid it doesn’t deserve a reply’

Following the defeat, Wilder accused Breland of being involved in a plot to spike his water, while also blaming his one-sided loss on the weight of his costume before the fight along with issues of how his hands were wrapped up.

Breland has unsurprisingly refuted those allegations, saying that he never should have addressed Wilder’s complaints in the first place.

“I stayed on the team because I’ve been there from the beginning. Due to Deontay’s power and willingness to learn more, I believed he could be a force in the sport. I never thought anything this insane would take place.

“I should not have addressed who had the water because the accusation is so stupid it doesn’t deserve a reply.

“Anyone who knows a tiny bit about boxing knows there are tests before and after a fight. So that’s the end of that ludicrous allegation,” Breland commented.

