Deontay Wilder’s coach reckons Oleksandr Usyk would beat Tyson Fury

Deontay Wilder’s coach Malik Scott believes Oleksandr Usyk would defeat Tyson Fury in his current form.

Fury ended his rivalry with Wilder in emphatic fashion when he secured a knock out victory against his opponent in the pair’s trilogy bout back in October.

Although Fury proved himself to be the better boxer, he was sent to the canvas on two occasions by Wilder in that third fight, as the WBC heavyweight champion’s aggressive style left him open to some big shots.

Scott was speaking to ES News about how a potential bout between Fury and Usyk would go down and predicted that the Ukrainian would come out on top if the ‘Gypsy King’ continues with his current style of boxing.

Malik Scott on a fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk.

“I believe that the Tyson Fury that fought Wladimir Klitschko and Deontay Wilder the first time, I believe that Tyson Fury gives Usyk all kinds of fits,” Scott said.

“The movement, the reflexes Tyson Fury – I believe this Tyson Fury right now, I believe Usyk would beat.

“The heavier Tyson Fury that’s coming forwards, that wants to take chances and put his weight on people. I think that is a perfect system for Usyk to operate off of.

“Because his feet are fast, he turns on angles, he’s a good counter-puncher and his punches are so accurate they come with a bit more sting than they appear. So if I had to bet on that, I would bet Usyk would beat Tyson Fury.”

There are no current plans for a fight between the two.

Although Fury and Usyk are currently the only two boxers to hold major world titles in the heavyweight division, there hasn’t been much talk about a fight between the two.

Fury is expected to face Dillian Whyte next, while Usyk is set fight Anthony Joshua for a second time in his next bout, which could set up an undisputed world heavyweight title fight between the two should both men win.

However, Fury doesn’t seem to be all that interested in fighting Usyk, having recently listed Whyte, Joshua and Derek Chisora as the three men he wants to face in 2022.

Fury does appear to be hoping for Joshua to win in his rematch against Usyk, although if his fellow British heavyweight is unsuccessful, he may be more inclined to fight the Ukrainian boxer.

Read More About: malik scott, oleksandr usyk, tyson fury