Deontay Wilder’s sacked coach claims the Bronze Bomber’s career is finished

Deontay Wilder’s ex-coach Mark Breland has hit back at the heavyweight boxer after originally remaining respectful following his unceremonious sacking.

Breland was let go by Wilder after he threw in the towel to end the Bronze Bomber’s second fight with Tyson Fury, who was dominating his American opponent.

The experienced boxing coach, who won a gold medal at the 1984 Olympics, told The Fight Is Right podcast that he believes Wilder’s career is finished.

‼️📝 Mark Breland has now broken his silence & thanked fans for their support following Deontay Wilder’s allegations… pic.twitter.com/0RuXoO6i7p — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) November 9, 2020

“With Deontay and I, that’s a part of boxing I guess. His career is done now, so, I’m done and he’s done. I’m done with him.”

In response to a viewer comment, he added: “Well one thing you all like to say is that, ‘He’s got a lot of power and that’s all.’

“I wish him well and that’s it. Only got his power and we’ll see how far that takes him, that’s all I’m gonna say,” Breland commented.

‘Only foolish people come out with stuff like that’

Wilder made a number of accusations after his only professional loss, claiming among other things that his water was spiked before the fight, and that Breland was potentially responsible.

Breland, unsurprisingly, refuted any allegations of sabotage on his behalf.

“I mean, so many people know me, my character speaks for itself.

“Spiked the water? If you’re looking at the tapes or whatever, you don’t ever see that water in my hand. Someone else is giving him the water.

“And regardless of that, I’m there to help you. My attitude is, ‘When you win, I win.’ I’ve seen some foolish people talking to me about that fight.

“Come on now, only foolish people come out with stuff like that because it’s crazy. If you know me, you know me,” Breland said.

‘He’s not going to beat Tyson Fury regardless’

Wilder also claimed that his gloves had been tampered with before his rematch with Fury, but Breland reckons that Fury would have won regardless of whether or not that accusation was true.

“I doubt it very much, I don’t know, I never seen nothing. But still at the same time – he’s not going to beat Tyson Fury regardless.

“Jay Deas was standing right there when the man was getting his hands wrapped. If they put something in there, either Jay’s blind or..?

“Jay’s right there when he’s getting his hands wrapped and he didn’t say nothing.

“But to be honest, that’s how much he knows about boxing. Hell, he probably could’ve put a cast up in there and he wouldn’t have known.”

Wilder hasn’t fought since his loss in the rematch with Fury while a third bout with the Gypsy King is looking increasingly unlikely.

