Deontay Wilder lays blame on Anthony Joshua’s team for post-fight outburst

Deontay Wilder has suggested that Anthony Joshua’s post-fight outburst came as a result of the British heavyweight being told false truths.

Joshua had an erratic reaction to his split decision loss to Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday night, as he threw two of the world heavyweight belts out of the ring and stormed out of the ring himself, before returning to make a speech.

Although Joshua was largely complimentary of Usyk during his speech, it hasn’t been particularly well received by most and he later admitted that his emotions got the better of him after his second consecutive loss.

Wilder, who has also experienced back to back losses in world heavyweight title fights, was speaking to ESNEWS and suggested that Joshua’s team have not been entirely truthful with him throughout his career.

Deontay Wilder on Anthony Joshua.

“I think the meltdown comes when you create such a fighter. You give them everything, you bring them along, you try to avoid all the tough fights and stuff like that,” Wilder started.

“Then when it boils down to the wire and things start going downhill and you don’t know who to trust or believe because you’ve been listening to all this fake stuff coming up. You’ll have a mental breakdown.

“Maybe he’s got mental health [struggles], I feel like we all have mental health [struggles]. All of us. I advise all fighters to get MRIs, CAT scans, brain scans, all that because we have things internally going on with us that we may not feel.

“We can feel great all the time but when you go get those tests done the test can say something different. I say that because of experience. The head is not meant to be hit in the first place, at all. Any doctor will tell you that.

“It’s very important for us fighters to go get checked out after every fight, no matter what. Win, lose or draw.”

I wish @usykaa continued success in your quest for greatness. You are a class act champ. Yesterday I had to mentally take myself into a dark place to compete for the championship belts! I had two fights, one with Usyk and one with my emotions and both got the better of me. pic.twitter.com/onnUAALm3R — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) August 21, 2022

The pair could finally face each other.

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn had suggested that Joshua and Wilder could fight each other even before the rematch with Usyk, and the American heavyweight has now expressed his interest in the bout.

Wilder will face Finnish heavyweight Robert Helenius first in October, but should he win that bout, a fight between him and Joshua could very well be on the cards.

Attempts to arrange a fight between the two when both were world heavyweight champions in the past proved to be unsuccessful, although each man will now be looking to make a statement after recent losses.

