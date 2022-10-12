Deontay Wilder insists Anthony Joshua fight is matter of when, not if

Deontay Wilder has insisted that he will fight Anthony Joshua one day despite previous failures at arranging a bout between the two.

Wilder will return to the ring this Saturday night when he fights Robert Helenius, having previously considered retirement after his knock out defeat to Tyson Fury last October.

Although he considered hanging up his gloves, Wilder is now keen to fight the best in the business again, and has even been linked with a bout against unified world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk.

There was also an approach made by Anthony Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn, although Wilder’s promoter Shelly Finkel admitted that he ignored the offer.

Speaking on The Good Fight with Kate Abdo, Deontay explained that the offer was ignored as he is fully focused on this weekend’s fight and blamed Joshua’s team for being unable to arrange a fight between the two in the past.

Deontay Wilder on ignoring Anthony Joshua offer.

“We’ve already got something going on. Why would we entertain other business when we already have business going on right now? At the end of the day, I’ve got to get past Robert Helenius,” Wilder explained.

“We’ve got Usyk saying he wants to give me an opportunity but we ain’t running to Usyk’s people and taking about trying to get it on the contract.

“Dealing with the Hearns, I’ve dealt with them before. I’ve dealt with them for six months and they just gave us the run around. They can say their story and they can tell people all they want, [Hearn] is a big manipulator.

“But I know the true facts, he knows all the true facts and we all know the true facts. Me and Joshua could have fought years ago. I could have been a unified champion years ago.”

Deontay Wilder talks Robert Helenius, Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk… first part of his interview now live https://t.co/gZgqEVjVUV pic.twitter.com/O6054G6yMX — Kate Abdo (@kate_abdo) October 10, 2022

‘It’s not a matter of if, it’s when.’

Despite ignoring the most recent offer from Joshua’s team, Wilder insisted that he does still plan on fighting the British heavyweight one day.

“It’s not done, I’m still in the business. Joshua’s still in the business. As long as we’re still in the business of fighting there’s always going to be that opportunity,” Wilder insisted.

“People always tell me, ‘When are you going to fight Joshua?’ Right now, that’s the biggest fight in the world between us. Still. Right now. That is the number one match-up that everybody always asks me about.

“It’s not a matter of if, it’s when. It’s just got to be at the right time.”

