Deontay Wilder accuses Anthony Joshua of ‘making up excuses’ to avoid him

Deontay Wilder has expressed his desire to fight Anthony Joshua should he defeat Tyson Fury in their upcoming heavyweight title fight.

Joshua and Fury were set to fight this summer in a heavyweight title unification bout, but those plans were scuppered after a US judge ruled that Wilder was entitled to a third fight with Fury.

Wilder was speaking on an Instagram live stream with Premier Boxing Champions and said that he hopes that Joshua would still be interested in a unification title bout should he defeat Fury next month.

“My focus is definitely on Fury… Once I do that [beat him], then you already know what I want. But, from what I’m hearing, they’re already making up their excuses,” Wilder said of Joshua.

“You know we’re going to hear about mandatory [fights] and all that other bull****. But I want them to keep the same energy – they tried to make the Fury fight.

“He said, ‘It ain’t about the man, it’s about the person with the belts,’ right? We’re going to hold their word to that.”

‘That fight’s going to end in a knockout.’

The American boxer is full of confidence ahead of his third fight with Fury, despite being on the end of a one-sided loss the last time the two met in February 2020.

While Wilder did knock Fury to the canvas on two occasions in their first bout, he was unable to trouble his opponent in their rematch fight.

However, Wilder is confident that their third bout will end in a knockout victory for him when the two come face to face in July.

“What makes me so exciting as a fighter, and what people come to see – they come to see knockouts. And they know that out of any heavyweight, if they want to get a for sure knockout – come to a Deontay Wilder fight,” he said.

“That’s what I’m all about baby. At the end of the day that fight’s going to end in a knockout. And that’s what I’m looking forward to.”

