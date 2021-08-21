David Haye predicts exactly how Anthony Joshua’s fight with Oleksandr Usyk will end

David Haye has predicted that Anthony Joshua will knock out Oleksandr Usyk with a jab when the two fight next month.

Joshua and Usyk will face off at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on September 25, and the British boxer heads into the bout as the strong favourite against his Ukrainian opponent.

While Usyk is currently undefeated as a professional boxer, he is relatively inexperienced as a heavyweight, having fought 16 of his 18 bouts to date at cruiserweight.

Former cruiserweight and heavyweight world champion David Haye was speaking to Sky Sports about Joshua and Usyk’s upcoming bout and argued that the Ukrainian doesn’t have the size or power to win next month.

David Haye backs Anthony Joshua to KO Oleksandr Usyk.

“I think his style might be very effective if AJ was 6’2″ and 14st. But AJ isn’t. AJ is 6’6″ and he’s an absolute specimen, and he’s one of the best athletes ever in the heavyweight division,” Haye said.

“That just spells knockout defeat for Usyk. If Usyk was the future of the heavyweight division and he’s going to be good enough to beat AJ, he should have at least stopped Derek Chisora or won by a landslide.

“But he didn’t. He wasn’t able to keep the heavier man off him. He didn’t have the firepower. I just don’t see AJ having any problems.

“I’ll tell you exactly what punch it’s going to be – a jab, right hand and then a straight jab again. The jab will knock out Usyk. He will knock Usyk out with a jab.”

What’s up heavyweight👋

Did you miss me?#usyk USYK 17 pic.twitter.com/ATEnqzYEF6 — Alexander Usyk (@usykaa) May 13, 2021

Usyk has bulked up considerably for the fight.

While Joshua is a naturally larger man that his Ukrainian opponent, Usyk has put on a considerable amount of weight for the fight, and shared a video in May which showed that he now weighs 105 kilos (16st, 7lbs).

Joshua weighed in at 109 kilos (17st, 3lbs) for his last fight against Kubrat Pulev in December and will likely be heavier than Usyk when the two fight next month, but the size difference is not as great as some would think.

However, Usyk has spent most of his career at a significantly lower weight, having been just shy of 90 kilos (14st, 2lbs) for his last cruiserweight fight against Tony Bellew in November 2018.

Usyk has defeated larger opponents than himself, Derek Chisora and Chazz Wetherspoon, but next month’s fight against Joshua will surely be his biggest challenge to date.

