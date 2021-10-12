David Haye insists that he still wants to fight Tyson Fury

David Haye has insisted that he still wants to fight Tyson Fury after the world heavyweight champion’s knock out victory against Deontay Wilder.

Fury and Wilder’s trilogy fight certainly didn’t disappoint, as the two heavyweights threw everything they had at each other over the course of 11 rounds, before the ‘Gypsy King’ finally ended things with a big right hand.

While Fury himself admitted that it wasn’t his greatest performance, as Wilder sent him to the canvas on two occasions, the Manchester native ultimately proved himself to be the superior fighter.

Haye, who predicted that Wilder would beat Fury at the weekend, was speaking to IFL TV and insisted that he is still willing to fight the WBC heavyweight champion despite his lack of recent fights and advancing age.

David Haye on chasing a fight with Tyson Fury.

“I’m 100 per cent serious. I’ve said that the only person I’d put my body through a come back for would be for the number one heavyweight on the planet,” Haye said.

“There’s no reason why I’d punish myself and do what I need to do to put myself in a position to give myself any time of chance if it isn’t for the big one. It doesn’t get any bigger than that. I’d be like a 1000/1 underdog, for good reason.

“Hopefully when team Fury crunch the numbers… something’s going to happen in the next two months when they’re going to be looking for an opponent. I know how big time boxing works.

“When he works out what money is generated with a Hayemaker fight vs any of the other options, although on paper they may be more respectable… he knows it’s out there.”

A fight with Dillian Whyte next looks more likely.

While Haye believes Fury and his team will consider a fight against him because of the potential amount of money involved, the ‘Gypsy King’ has been order to fight the winner of Dillian Whyte and Otto Wallin by the WBC.

Whyte has been calling for a fight with Fury for some time now, and he may soon get his wish, as long as he overcomes Swedish heavyweight Wallin at the end of the month.

The WBC would allow Fury to keep the belt if he sets up an undisputed heavyweight world title fight with Oleksandr Usyk next, but Eddie Hearn has insisted that Anthony Joshua will fight the Ukrainian for a second time next.

Should Fury opt to fight someone else, Whyte would likely be promoted to the WBC heavyweight champion, having held onto the organisation’s interim belt since he exacted revenge on Alexander Povetkin in March.

