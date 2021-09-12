David Haye calls out Tyson Fury after comfortable win against Joe Fournier

David Haye has called out Tyson Fury after his comfortable victory against Joe Fournier in his first fight in three years.

Former world heavyweight champion Haye had insisted that his fight against his former sparring partner Fournier was a one-off fight and not the first chapter of his comeback, but the 40-year-old has now said that he wants Fury.

Haye was speaking to Sky Sports after beating Fournier by unanimous decision and revealed he intends to fight current world heavyweight champion Fury, claiming he has what it takes to knock him out.

Thank you everyone for all of your support. I had a great night. The future is bright… Joe Fournier showed massive heart. If he stays light heavy/cruiserweight he has a solid future!@trillerfight @triller @fitetv did a perfect job 🙏🏾 Shoutout to: @ParkPlazaHotels @SKNHEAD_LDN pic.twitter.com/4yLmlOwMKG — David Haye (@davidhaye) September 12, 2021

David Haye calls out Tyson Fury.

“There’s one fighter I’d come back to professional boxing for. That’s Tyson Fury. That big fat dosser, I know his kryptonite, I know what he can’t handle,” Haye said.

“He wants a fight? The ‘Hayemaker’ will come for you. When Tyson Fury really wants a challenge, the fans want to see it, the fans want to see Tyson Fury facing someone who can knock him out.

“I know that he knows it, his dad knows it, his uncle knows it.”

Plenty of history between the two British boxers.

A fight between Haye and Fury was scheduled on two previous occasions, but Haye was forced to pull out of both bouts due to injury, the last of which was set to take place in 2013.

Haye has insisted that his “speed and power” would have seen him beat a largely inexperienced Fury back in 2013, and the 40-year-old clearly still believes he has what it takes to defeat the ‘Gypsy King’.

Fury is set to fight Deontay Wilder for a third time next month, and has spoken about his intentions to fight Anthony Joshua afterwards, which means a potential bout with Haye is unlikely to happen any time soon.

