David Haye backs the ‘underdog’ to come out on top in Fury vs Joshua

David Haye has backed Anthony Joshua to win his upcoming bout with Tyson Fury, as he is “physically superior”.
Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed that the two had “approved of a site offer”, indicating that a date and location for the heavyweight title fight will soon be announced.
Haye was speaking to Sky Sports about the upcoming blockbuster bout and backed Joshua to come out on top, despite believing that the Watford native will be the underdog going into the fight.
BREAKING: Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury have “approved” the site offer for their undisputed world heavyweight title fight this summer, says promoter @EddieHearn.
— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) April 15, 2021
“Joshua will win the fight. His loss against Andy Ruiz Jr. taught him a valuable lesson about complacency and believing your own hype,” Haye commented.
“I think Fury is flying so high after his victory in Las Vegas [over Deontay Wilder] and believes he is unbeatable. For good reason – if I were him, I’d think so too. Joshua has tasted defeat and will have a different mindset.
“He is so athletically gifted, an Olympic gold medallist who has had so many world title fights, he is newer to the game and is still learning.”
‘The skilled boxer doesn’t always win.’
