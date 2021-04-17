Close sidebar

David Haye backs the ‘underdog’ to come out on top in Fury vs Joshua

by Eoin Harte
Haye

David Haye has backed Anthony Joshua to win his upcoming bout with Tyson Fury, as he is “physically superior”.

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed that the two had “approved of a site offer”, indicating that a date and location for the heavyweight title fight will soon be announced.

Haye was speaking to Sky Sports about the upcoming blockbuster bout and backed Joshua to come out on top, despite believing that the Watford native will be the underdog going into the fight.

“Joshua will win the fight. His loss against Andy Ruiz Jr. taught him a valuable lesson about complacency and believing your own hype,” Haye commented.

“I think Fury is flying so high after his victory in Las Vegas [over Deontay Wilder] and believes he is unbeatable. For good reason – if I were him, I’d think so too. Joshua has tasted defeat and will have a different mindset.

“He is so athletically gifted, an Olympic gold medallist who has had so many world title fights, he is newer to the game and is still learning.”

Read More About: , ,

Related posts

Kevin McBride aims for Mike Tyson rematch after Evander Holyfield bout

Jake Paul believes Conor McGregor fight is a lot closer than anyone thinks

Nate Diaz responds to Conor McGregor’s latest request for custom UFC belt