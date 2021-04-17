David Haye backs the ‘underdog’ to come out on top in Fury vs Joshua

David Haye has backed Anthony Joshua to win his upcoming bout with Tyson Fury, as he is “physically superior”.

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed that the two had “approved of a site offer”, indicating that a date and location for the heavyweight title fight will soon be announced.

Haye was speaking to Sky Sports about the upcoming blockbuster bout and backed Joshua to come out on top, despite believing that the Watford native will be the underdog going into the fight.

BREAKING: Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury have “approved” the site offer for their undisputed world heavyweight title fight this summer, says promoter @EddieHearn. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) April 15, 2021

“Joshua will win the fight. His loss against Andy Ruiz Jr. taught him a valuable lesson about complacency and believing your own hype,” Haye commented.

“I think Fury is flying so high after his victory in Las Vegas [over Deontay Wilder] and believes he is unbeatable. For good reason – if I were him, I’d think so too. Joshua has tasted defeat and will have a different mindset.

“He is so athletically gifted, an Olympic gold medallist who has had so many world title fights, he is newer to the game and is still learning.”

‘The skilled boxer doesn’t always win.’

Former cruiserweight and heavyweight world champion Haye acknowledged that Fury is the more skilled boxer, but he reckons that Joshua’s superior athleticism will see him home in the fight. “He is an underdog but I like the underdog. Joshua is physically superior. If they did any sport outside of boxing, Joshua would win. A boxing match is skill-based and people believe Fury’s skills supersede Joshua’s,” Haye said.

“Have not I commanded thee? Be strong and of good courage; be not affrighted, neither be thou dismayed: for Jehovah thy God is with thee whithersoever thou goest.”

Joshua 1:9 ASVhttps://t.co/TCTEo6ANtG pic.twitter.com/MuMEiuTtV2 — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) April 15, 2021 “But the skilled boxer doesn’t always win. The boxer with speed, endurance, will to win, strategy, who has trained correctly? There a million elements that go into winning a boxing match but people ignore everything except skills.” While a date has not yet been confirmed for the fight, the two are expected to come head to head some time this summer, with a rematch slated for later on in the year.

