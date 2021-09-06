David Haye is confident he will ‘annihilate’ Joe Fournier in exhibition fight

David Haye is confident that he will make light work of Joe Fournier in his first fight in over three years.

Former world heavyweight and cruiserweight champion David Haye is fighting his friend and former sparring partner Joe Fournier this Saturday in a one-off return to boxing.

Haye was speaking to Sky Sports about how the bout came to be arranged and revealed that he was convinced to make a return to the ring when Fournier claimed he would beat him in his current state.

‘You’ll get annihilated with 10oz gloves on.’

“I was like, ‘I’ll tell you what, when we get back to London, come down the gym. Put some 18oz gloves on, a head guard. If you can last four rounds, I’ll be amazed’,” Haye explained.

“‘But I guarantee after two rounds, you would say that’s enough. You won’t be able to carry on.’ He said ‘forget that, if you’re really that confident, why don’t we do it for real?’

“I said ‘you’ll get annihilated with 10oz gloves on. No way.’ He said ‘no, no, no. Let’s do it!'”

This isn’t a comeback, this is about teaching there are levels in boxing. One must stay in their lane or risk getting flattened. Joe ‘The Billionaire’ Fournier needs to learn that you can’t buy everything. Champions are born not bought. Full release 👉🏾 https://t.co/NZA94Kr3cL pic.twitter.com/Ipp7XSFasT — David Haye (@davidhaye) August 12, 2021

David Haye and Joe Fournier’s careers in boxing.

Haye hasn’t fought since he lost his rematch bout with Tony Bellew in May 2018, in what was intended to be his last time in the ring.

The 40-year-old won 28 of his 32 professional fights, with two losses to Bellew, a loss to Wladimir Klitschko and a loss to Carl Thompson early on in his career the only blemishes on an impressive record.

Fournier, on the other hand, only began boxing professionally in 2015, and has secured nine wins to date since donning the gloves.

The pair’s fight will count as an exhibition, as the California Commission refused to sanction the bout, and each man will wear 12oz gloves rather than the standard 10oz ones.

Read More About: david haye, joe fournier