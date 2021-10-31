Date and location set for Katie Taylor’s next lightweight title defence

Katie Taylor will return to the ring on December 11th at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool to defend her lightweight titles against a yet to be confirmed opponent.

Undisputed lightweight champion Taylor will co-headline the event alongside undefeated British welterweight Conor Benn, whose opponent has also not yet been announced.

Taylor fought just last month against American lightweight contender Jennifer Han, in a bout that the Bray women won by unanimous decision after 10 rounds.

The former Olympic lightweight champion will fight for the third time in 2021 this December, having also claimed a unanimous points decision against British rival Natasha Jonas in May of this year.

Katie Taylor looks to stay active ahead of a huge clash with Amanda Serrano.

Taylor’s fight in December should serve as a useful warm-up for her upcoming blockbuster clash against world featherweight champion Amanda Serrano next April.

Her fight with Serrano is yet to be confirmed, but boxing promoter Eddie Hearn recently revealed that he expects a fight between the two to happen in April next year after positive discussions with the Puerto Rican boxer’s promoters.

“They are pushing hard on the numbers (the fight purse) for Amanda. They feel she deserves real parity with Katie Taylor. Amanda Serrano is now bringing a huge amount with Jake Paul’s (involvement) and he is going to add a huge amount to the promotion,” Hearn said.

“So, Katie Taylor looks like she has to box off one more mandatory in December. I expect Serrano to box in January as well probably on the Jake Paul card. I’m really confident that we can make that fight (Taylor v Serrano) for April.”

Save the date!! We are back in Liverpool December 11 with a huge card topped by @ConorNigel and @KatieTaylor – full announcement coming this week! @daznboxing pic.twitter.com/Qft0nFORD4 — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) October 30, 2021

The Bray woman has shown no sign of slowing down.

At the age of 35, Taylor may not have too many years of boxing left in her, but so far she has shown no sign of slowing down. She did almost suffer an upset defeat in her first bout against Delfine Persoon two years ago, but she has improved in her five fights since then.

While we do not yet know who Taylor will be fighting in December, the Irishwoman will undoubtedly be the strong favourite to win in Liverpool, in what will be her 20th professional fight.

It would be foolish to completely look past her next fight, but the bout against Serrano will be what Taylor will be working towards over the next six months, in what could be the most high-profile fight in the history of women’s boxing.

