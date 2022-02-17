Darts star Gerwyn Price announces boxing debut

Gerwyn Price has announced that he will try his hand at boxing this year, when he fights Rhys Evans on April 9th.

2021 World Darts champion Price is no stranger at playing multiple sports, having previously played professional rugby union with Glasgow Warriors, as well as having played rugby league with the South Wales Scorpions.

Price has solely focused on darts since ending his rugby career in 2014, a decision which has paid dividends for him as he proved in his World Darts Championship triumph last year.

Gerwyn Price will make his boxing debut.

However, the Welshman has revealed in an Instagram story that he will fight Rhys “Cool, Fly and Flashy” Evans in a boxing bout at the Valley Tavern in his native Wales in April.

The 36-year-old seems to be taking the bout quite seriously, saying that he will “need to drop 10kg” for the fight, which takes place just two days after he is set to play a round of Premier League Darts in Leeds.

It has not yet been announced how many rounds the fight will take place over, although there will be another eight bouts on the night.

𝗦𝗜𝗠𝗣𝗟𝗬 𝗦𝗘𝗡𝗦𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡𝗔𝗟! 🔥 That is MASSIVE from Gerwyn Price and look at the reaction! The world number one takes out a huge 156 finish and he leads Anderson 4-3! pic.twitter.com/8tAbRAJgKv — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) February 10, 2022

The Welshman is the number one ranked darts player in the world.

Price is ranked in first place in the Professional Darts Corporation Order of Merit, although he was unsuccessful in this year’s World Darts Championship in January.

The Welshman won the World darts Championship for the first time in 2021, beating two-time world champion Garry Anderson in the final.

Last month, however, Price went out at the quarter-final stage, as Michael Smith brought his reign as world champion to an end.

Read More About: Darts, Gerwyn Price