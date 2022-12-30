Croke Park director gives update on Katie Taylor fight

Croke Park stadium director Peter McKenna has stated that the iconic Dublin venue is available for a Katie Taylor fight in the early summer of next year.

Taylor is set to fight on home soil for the first time in her career in 2023, with Croke Park set to host the blockbuster bout, while a number of other Irish boxers are set to fight on the undercard.

Nothing has been confirmed as of yet however, although Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn revealed last month that they are closing in on a rematch with Amanda Serrano at Croke Park next year.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio, Croke Park’s stadium director revealed that negotiations are progressing well with Taylor’s manager and promoter for a bout next summer.

“We’re looking at dates earlier in the year. We’re quite a way along the road in the talking with Brian Peters and Matchroom,” McKenna said.

“It could be early summer – that’s the time. This is the type of event… that requires a number of moving parts. What we do is we say that we have these dates available, and this is how it would work from our perspective. That job has been done.

“Now we need to make sure Matchroom, and Brian Peters can make all the other things come together… The Minister for Sport has been supportive but he’s not, nor should he, write a blank cheque.

“He’ll want to see value in this. Any messaging I would have said to Matchroom, or Brian Peters would be to put a compelling case together and I think you are pushing an open door.”

All roads lead to Dublin.

As Taylor is undefeated as a professional and has achieved all she can as the undisputed world lightweight champion, a Croke Park homecoming appears to be all that is on her mind.

The Bray woman has stated her preference to fight Serrano for a second time in Dublin, but is open to taking on a different opponent at Croke Park.

