Conor McGregor offers to pay Croke Park security bill for Katie Taylor fight

Conor McGregor has offered to pay the security bill which would facilitate Katie Taylor to fight at Croke Park.

Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn admitted earlier this week that Taylor would not be fighting at Croke Park in May as paying for security at the Dublin venue is too expensive.

Hearn indicated that Taylor would fight at the 9,000 capacity 3Arena in Dublin instead on May 20th, while stating his hope that Croke Park could be used to host a bout in September.

McGregor took to Twitter in response to the news that Taylor would not be fighting at Croke Park in May and offered to pay the security bill for the event, which is believed to be roughly €500,000.

Conor McGregor gets involved.

“The extra security bill is €500k to have Katie Taylor fight at Croke Park? I will sponsor the event to see this happen,” McGregor tweeted.

“What’s the craic lad [Eddie Hearn]. Give me the current landscape. I’m in. Is this doable still? Or is it a double show, the Point first with Croke Park later in year, post the GAA season? I’m in either way. She better be getting her worth for this also.”

Hearn responded on Twitter to suggest that he is willing to take McGregor up on his offer and privately messaged him details of the event.

Give me the current landscape. I’m in. Is this doable still? Or is it a double show, the point first with croke park later in year, post the GAA season? I’m in either way. She better be getting her worth for this also. https://t.co/Nldhw079kt — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) February 3, 2023

Issues remain with the May 20th date.

McGregor’s involvement could increase the likelihood of Katie Taylor fighting at Croke Park this year, although it is unlikely that the GAA headquarters will be used to stage the event on May 20th.

Croke Park is hosting the Leinster Football Championship final the previous weekend, while further GAA matches will be staged at the stadium soon after May 20th.

The Heineken Champions Cup final is also taking place at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on May 20th, which will put the hospitality sector and security services under strain that day.

Holding the fight at Croke Park in September would make more sense on a number of levels, as the inter-county GAA season will be finished by then and there will be more time to market the event.

