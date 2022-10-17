Conor McGregor claims he ‘carried’ Floyd Mayweather in 2017 fight

Conor McGregor has claimed he “carried” Floyd Mayweather in the early rounds of the pair’s fight back in 2017.

Mayweather ended his professional boxing career by claiming a TKO victory against McGregor in the 10th round of their fight back in 2017, after which the Irishman turned his focus back towards the UFC.

There is talk of another bout potentially taking place between the two however, as Mayweather has stayed sharp by taking part in exhibition fights while McGregor has expressed his interest in a return to boxing.

Conor McGregor says he played ‘pitty patty’ with Floyd Mayweather.

In response to a tweet comparing women’s world middleweight champion Claressa Shields to Mayweather, McGregor argued that he would beat his former opponent in a rematch and claimed he carried him in the early rounds of their first fight.

“You’ve [Shields] way more venom then Floyd. I beat Floyd if we rematch. Untold truth it was me who carried him the early rounds playing pitty patty,” McGregor tweeted.

“Every single shot I threw early landed. From body to head I was playing ping pong. I come out full force, and today, I end Floyd.”

The Dubliner hasn’t fought since July 2021.

McGregor hasn’t fought since he suffered a severe leg break during his third fight with Dustin Poirier in July 2021, and there is still no indication of when the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion could return to the octagon.

The 34-year-old insisted earlier this month that the injury was a “distant memory” and that his leg is now a “lethal weapon”, although it is yet to be put to the test in public.

Boxing would put McGregor’s leg under less strain the MMA, which might explain why he is eager to fight Mayweather again, although he is still contracted to the UFC and would near the company’s blessing if he wishes to compete outside of the octagon.

