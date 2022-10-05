Conor Benn fails drug test ahead of fight against Chris Eubank Jr.

Conor Benn has tested positive for trace amounts of a banned substance ahead of Saturday’s much-anticipated bout against Chris Eubank Jr.

Matchroom Boxing have announced that Benn tested positive for trace amounts of a fertility drug, but has not been charged with any rule violation as the B sample has yet to be tested.

Benn and Eubank Jr. want the fight to proceed regardless of the positive test, with the two set to go head to head on Saturday night at the O2 Arena in London.

Both boxers’s promoters, Matchroom Boxing and Wasserman Boxing, have released a joint statement in regards to Benn’s positive test.

Conor Benn fails drug test ahead of fight with Chris Eubank Jr.

“We have been made aware that a random anti-doping test for Conor Benn conducted by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association returned an adverse analytical finding for trace amounts of a fertility drug,” the statement reads.

“The B sample has yet to be tested, meaning that no rule violation has been confirmed. Indeed, Mr Benn has not been charged with any rule violation, he is not suspended, and he remains free to fight.

“Mr. Benn has since passed a doping control test conducted by the UK Anti-Doping Agency, the anti-doping authority to which the British Board of Boxing Control has delegated its doping control testing for the bout. Mr Benn has passed all doping control tests conducted by UKAD.

“Both fighters have taken medical and legal advice, are aware of all relevant information, and wish to proceed with the bout this Saturday.”

Both men’s fathers fought each other in the past.

While no belts are on the line on Saturday night, as the fight is taking place at a catch weight of 157lbs, the bout is highly-anticipated due to the history behind it.

The fathers of both boxers fought each other on two occasions in the 1990s, with Chris Eubank claiming victory against Nigel Benn in the first fight by TKO in the ninth round, while the second fight was judged as a split draw by the judges.

Although a third fight never took place between the two men, Saturday night’s bout between the younger Benn and Eubank Jr. is being viewed as a continuation of sorts to the rivalry.

Read More About: Chris Eubank Jr, conor benn