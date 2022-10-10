Chris Eubank Sr. accuses his son of being ‘greedy’ in pursuing Conor Benn fight

Chris Eubank Sr. has criticised his son for pursuing a fight with Conor Benn, arguing that it was a “greedy” decision on his behalf.

The highly-anticipated fight between Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn has been postponed indefinitely, after the latter tested positive for a banned substance.

Both Eubank Jr. and Benn wanted the fight to proceed despite the failed drug test, as did the promoters, although after the British Board of Boxing Control prohibited the bout it was called off.

Even before news of the failed drug test broke Eubank Sr. implored his son not to take the fight, as he would have to drop to a career low weight of 157lbs in order to face Benn.

Eubank Sr. was pleased that the fight did not proceed but stressed that his son should never have agreed to face Benn when speaking to Stamina For Sale.

Chris Eubank Jr. criticising his son for not listening to him.

“It’s clear to me but not to anybody else; if you’re a fighter, if you live the life of a fighter and you know what it is to lose weight, my son’s been protected and I brought him up good in boxing. But he doesn’t want to listen,” Eubank Sr. said.

“He wants to be the boss so I said ‘Go ahead, I don’t think you should have the fight, I think you’d get the same money for fighting Liam Smith, then you have Billy Joe Saunders, then you have Canelo and that’s your career. These guys you can beat because you are a magnificent fighter.’

“But unfortunately Junior doesn’t understand and doesn’t believe in me. I believe in him but he doesn’t believe in me and sadly, it’s come to the point where, when you no longer care, it means I’d let go.

“He manages himself and looks after himself and I say, ‘Fine’. I’ve done nothing but gift this young man a career, a name, a face. The respect that I garnered from all those years, those 24 world championship fights.

“Never mind the wins, just look at the losses. Look at the men I had to beat. Then what? I’ll have my boy tell me how to do this? He’s boss? He just doesn’t appreciate how good things have always been.”

‘Now the world is looking at him as though he’s a greedy little pig.’

No titles would have been on the line if Eubank Jr. and Benn had fought on Saturday night as it was agreed to hold the bout at a catch weight of 157lbs.

The fight certainly would have been lucrative, due to the history between both boxer’s fathers, although neither man would have been any closer to competing for a world title, no matter the result.

Eubank Jr. has criticised this pursuit of riches and pinned much of the blame on Floyd Mayweather Jr. for his son’s perceived priorities.

“You’ve got people you aspire to be like. He picked Floyd Mayweather Jr because he shows the bling, he shows the money, he shows the girls. I admire the man. He is a brilliant and fabulous fighter,” Eubank Sr. explained.

“I admire him as a fighter. As a man, don’t talk to me about him. Mike Tyson and Muhammad Ali, they’re men. They lead by example. You’re teaching my boy to be a bling bling kid, looking up to you, Mr. Mayweather. That’s why he didn’t listen.

“Now the world is looking at him as though he’s a greedy little pig. I tried to keep him away from that but he wouldn’t listen.”

Read More About: chris eubank, conor benn