Chris Eubank Jr. mocks Conor Benn’s old comments on banned substances

Chris Eubank Jr. has mocked Conor Benn for saying he was “baffled” that a professional fighter could test positive for banned substances back in 2019.

The highly anticipated fight between Eubank Jr. and Benn was set to take place on Saturday night, but the bout has been postponed after the former tested positive for a banned substance on Wednesday.

While both men wanted the fight to go ahead, the British Boxing Board of Control prohibited the bout, which prompted the promoters to postpone, although Benn has not yet been charged with a rule violation.

Eubank Jr. hasn’t been shy about expressing his disappointment on Twitter and shared his disbelief at an old video of Benn criticising Jarrell Miller, who was supposed to fight Anthony Joshua back in 2019, for testing positive for a banned substance.

Conor Benn’s banned substance comments from 2019.

“I can’t believe it. The biggest night of your life, biggest fight of your career and you test positive for a banned substance. It baffles me,” Benn said.

“My nutritionist, and I’m not even at world level, my nutritionist has a go at me for taking Vitamin C tablets if they haven’t been tested.

“So the team he has got around him should say, ‘Listen, check all your substances.’ You’re earning a few good quid here, why put that to risk?”

I mean I really just don’t have any words at this point #EubankJrBenn pic.twitter.com/vzEFXJR3AS — Chris Eubank Jr (@ChrisEubankJr) October 6, 2022

What next for both fighters?

Benn has insisted that he is a clean athlete despite testing positive for a banned substance, while Matchroom Boxing have claimed the British Boxing Board of Control prohibiting the fight was “procedurally flawed”.

Matchroom Boxing chairman Eddie Hearn has insisted that the bout is postponed rather than being cancelled entirely, and Eubank Jr. still seems eager to fight Benn, tweeting that his would-be opponent has “escaped his schooling, for now.”

There has been no indication of when the fight could take place however, with Benn’s immediate future in boxing in doubt.

Read More About: Chris Eubank Jr, conor benn