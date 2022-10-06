Chris Eubank Jr. hopes Conor Benn fight can be salvaged

Chris Eubank Jr. has stated that he hopes his fight against Conor Benn can go ahead, despite his opponent testing positive for a banned substance.

The highly-anticipated bout between Eubank Jr. and Benn has been prohibited by the British Boxing Board of Control, after the latter tested positive for trace amounts of a fertility drug.

Despite that, promoters claim the fight could still go ahead under a different boxing board, while Benn has not yet been charged with any rule violation as his B sample is yet to be tested.

Eubank Jr. was speaking to IFL TV about the situation and stressed that he still wants the fight to go ahead on Saturday night despite Benn’s failed drug test.

Chris Eubank Jr. still intends to fight Conor Benn.

“It’s a shame. It’s a shame that we have something now that kind of muddies the story, if anything. It’s a shame,” Eubank Jr. said.

“It’s down to the promoters, it’s down to the sanctioning bodies to make this fight happen. I still want to fight, but things have to be right. I’ve done everything that has been asked of me.

“I’m on weight, I’ve trained, I promoted the fight, and most importantly I’ve stayed clean. Not just for this fight but for my entire career.”

‘I haven’t had sex for two weeks. I’ve sacrificed.’

Eubank Jr. has had to cut a considerable amount of weight to get down to the the 157lbs catch weight limit both fighters agreed upon, as he has competed between 160lbs and 168lbs for his entire professional career.

His own father expressed his concerns about the weight cut, as dehydration can worsen the impacts of concussion, although Eubank Jr. has continuously stressed that getting down to 157lbs won’t be an issue for him.

The 33-year-old admitted that wasn’t entirely true however, saying he is “starving” and “dehydrated”.

“Like I said, it’s unfortunate, it’s a shame. I am starving right now, I am dehydrated. I haven’t had sex for two weeks. I’ve sacrificed,” Eubank Jr. stressed.

“So let’s hope that this can be salvaged. I’m ready. I’m ready to go.”

