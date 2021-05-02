Chris Arreola launches explicit rant at judges after loss to Andy Ruiz Jr.

Chris Arreola was incensed by the judges’ scorecards after his loss by unanimous decision to former world heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr.

The 40-year-old knocked Ruiz down in the second round but was ultimately comfortably beaten on points after the three judges scored it 117-110, 118-109 and 118-109.

While Arreola acknowledged that Ruiz had deserved to win the fight, he told Fox Sports that he was in disbelief at the one-sided scorecards of the judges in favour of his opponent.

“I respect the judges, but today, I always said beauty is in the eye of the beholder. They like a butterface. Everything’s pretty but their face,” Arreola said.

“Honestly, man, did he win? Fine. But don’t tell me you’re only gonna give me two, three rounds. F*** that! I’m gonna be like Dr. Dre. All y’all can suck my motherf***ing d***!”

‘I was the lowest of the lowest.’

Ruiz returned to the ring for the first time since December 2019 on Saturday night, having not fought since his rematch loss to Anthony Joshua.

The Mexican-American boxer admitted that he was a little bit rusty against Arreola, but was just happy to get back to fight after his prolonged absence.

“You know, Chris Arreola, he’s a veteran. He’s a hard puncher and, you know, we did what we had to do,” Ruiz commented.

“We won the victory. But remember, I was the lowest of the lowest and I had to come back to the ladder. And thanks to God that we got this victory and now to the next.”

Ruiz said he was open to a rematch with Arreola, although there have been suggestions that the 31-year-old could face fellow former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder in his next bout.

