Carl Froch wishes Paul brothers would call him out so he can “smash them to bits”

Carl Froch has said he is open to fighting either Logan or Jake Paul, as a fight with either American YouTuber would be “easy money” for him.

The former super-middleweight world champion hasn’t fought since he defeated George Groves in a title fight back in 2014, but indicated that he would be willing to get back into the ring against one of the Paul brothers.

The American YouTubers have garnered a lot of attention during their burgeoning boxing careers. Logan is in talks with Floyd Mayweather over a possible bout this year, while Jake is set to take on former UFC fighter Ben Askren in April.

Carl Froch: I wish the Paul brothers would call me out.

Froch has made himself another potential opponent of the two brothers but insisted on iFL TV that he’d make short work of the pair.

“I wish he’d call me out. Easy money. All of them YouTubers are easy money, let’s be honest,” Froch said.

“Come on, they can’t fight. It’s like swinging handbags. Remember KSI and Logan Paul? I mean it was a decent little fight, a white-collar fight. It was okay, they had a go.

“Jake Paul, Logan Paul, I have got absolutely no interest unless they wanna call me out and I’ll go and smash them all to bits.”

Bout with Tommy Fury looking unlikely.

Tommy Fury, the younger brother of heavyweight world champion Tyson, called out Jake Paul earlier in the week, saying he was happy to fight him at “any time, any place, anywhere”.

However, the former Love Island star has now indicated that Paul is unwilling to fight him, and warned him to stay away from boxing.

“Jesus Christ, I don’t know how you take yourself seriously looking like this, my god,” Fury said while wearing a blonde wig.

“I put it on a plate for you, I asked you if you wean to fight and you decided to laugh it off, as per usual.

“Stick to your little YouTube videos behind your little desk and don’t come over to this boxing world cause you’ll get laid out in 30 seconds flat.” The American YouTuber is yet to respond to Fury’s accusation that he is avoiding a fight with him.

