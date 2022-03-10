Carl Frampton admits he was ‘shitting himself’ during altercation with John Fury

Carl Frampton has admitted that he was “shitting himself” when John Fury confronted him backstage at a press conference last week.

Former super-bantamweight and featherweight world champion Frampton got an earful from John Fury at the recent press conference for the upcoming world heavyweight title fight between Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte.

The elder Fury was furious with Frampton as the Northern Irishman predicted that Jake Paul would beat his son Tommy Fury, before the pair’s bout was ultimately called off.

John Fury erupts at Carl Frampton.

“You think Jake Paul’s a boxer?” Fury questioned Frampton, who said replied that he doesn’t believe the YouTuber is a boxer, in a video filmed by Boxing Social.

“Well why do you think he can beat Tommy then? Answer the question now. Because you disappoint me and I looked up to you and I supported you.”

When Frampton responded that he was “just trying to be honest” in saying that he thought Paul would beat Tommy Fury, it enraged Fury senior even more.

“Honest? Saying a YouTuber could beat a Fury? Are you pissed? I don’t want to talk to you. I’m turning my back on you completely. I don’t want to talk to you at all. Get your facts right or get off the job.”

‘He’s a big, scary man, isn’t he?’

Boxing Social have now caught up with Frampton to ask the Northern Irishman about his opinion on his altercation with Fury.

“I don’t know [if I was surprised by Fury’s reaction]. I suppose a little bit,” Frampton said.

“He’s a scary, big man, isn’t he? Although in the video it probably doesn’t really look like I was shitting myself I was actually shitting myself.

“No look, it’s an opinion. It’s my opinion. He asked me, ‘How does a YouTuber beat a Fury?’ We’re talking about Tommy here who is a novice himself… I want Tommy to win the fight. I genuinely do. I think it’s better for boxing if he wins the fight.

“But I don’t believe that he would and one of the reasons is that he’s only done four rounders. And a couple of times I’ve seen him in a four rounder he’s blowing in the fourth round. It’s a big jump up from four to eight rounders.

“It would be an eight round fight with Jake Paul and whatever you can say about Jake Paul, he’s improving.

“I’ve just heard, and I don’t know how true this is, Paddy Barnes told me that, and I know he has a wrestling background, but Paddy reckons he was a silver gloves champion in the States. Which is a decent standard.

“He’s clearly got knockout power. We’ve seen what he done with Tyron Woodley. Although he’s older, he put him to sleep. He can clearly punch. Look, it’s a hard fight to call, that’s what I’m saying. I’d like Tommy to win but I feel like he might not.”

