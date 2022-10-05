Carl Frampton calls for Conor Benn to be banned for life after failed drug test

Carl Frampton has called for Conor Benn to be banned for life after testing positive for a banned substance ahead of his bout with Chris Eubank Jr.

Benn was due to fight Eubank Jr. in a highly anticipated bout at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday night, although the fight is in serious doubt after the former tested positive for trace amounts of a fertility drug.

While both men are supposedly eager for the fight to go ahead, the British Boxing Board of Control has “prohibited” the bout, as it is “not in the interests of boxing”.

Former world featherweight champion Carl Frampton took to Twitter after the revelation and argued that those who test positive for banned substances should be banned from the sport for life.

Carl Frampton reacts to Conor Benn’s failed drug test.

“Boxing does itself no favours. There should be no grey areas. If you fail a test you’re banned and in my opinion you should be banned for life,” Frampton tweeted.

“I’ve been super cautious from my amateur days of what I can and can’t take. I wouldn’t take a multi vitamin unless VADA approved. I refused a topical psoriasis ointment as it had steroids in it. Deterrents need to be stronger.

“To clarify what A and B urine samples are. You piss into a beaker, then then gets poured into two separate bottles. One is sample A and one is sample B. Same piss, different container.”

The B sample is yet to be tested.

Although Benn tested positive for a banned substance, his B sample is yet to be tested, and as a result he has not yet been charged with any rule violation.

Despite the British Boxing Board of Control announcing that the fight is “prohibited”, Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has stated that the fight has not yet been cancelled, at the time of writing.

Hearn has claimed that the British Boxing Board of Control can’t suspend Benn, as he passed all drug tests from the UK Anti-Doping Agency, while his failed test was conducted by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association.

