Carl Frampton aims to become Ireland’s first triple-weight world champion

Carl Frampton has the chance to become Ireland’s first triple-weight world champion when he fights Jamel Herring for the WBO super-featherweight title.

The Belfast fighter, known as ‘the Jackal‘ unified the super-bantamweight division with a win against Scott Quigg in February 2016, before claiming the WBA featherweight title by beating Leo Santa Cruz in July later that year.

Frampton lost that featherweight title in a rematch with Santa Cruz in 2017 and missed out on the INF featherweight title with a unanimous decision loss against Josh Warrington in 2018.

However, the 33-year old has now made the move to super-featherweight, and has the utmost confidence that he can become a world champion at 130 pounds.

“I’m delighted to finally get a date nailed down for this fight that has now been talked about for over a year,” Frampton told the Irish Mirror.

“I have the utmost respect for Jamel as a fighter and as a man.

“But there is nobody stopping me on becoming the island of Ireland’s only ever three-weight world champion, one of Britain’s only ever three-weight world champions and potentially have one foot in the hall of fame.”

Frampton put in an impressive performance in his last fight against Scotland’s Darren Taylor in November last year, claiming the win by TKO after seven rounds.

‘It would be a fitting finale’

The Belfast native’s promoter Frank Warren was delighted that Frampton would get another shot at a world title, an hinted that even if he wins, the Jackal will continue his boxing career.

“For Carl to become a three-weight world champion would really be something else and in many ways a fitting finale to a magnificent career, although it might not quite be the end of the story.

“The only downside to this fight coming about now is that he will be going into battle without his legion of Belfast fans roaring him on,” Warren said.

Frampton’s opponent, Herring, has his own plans of course, and is determined to stop the former two-weight world champion from getting his hands on another belt.

“I know he’s aiming to make history, but he’ll have to wait another day, because I plan on returning home with my title in hand,” Herring said.

