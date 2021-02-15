‘He can’t keep his mouth shut’ – Bob Arum on Eddie Hearn leaks

Share and Enjoy !

‘It’s very, very hard for Eddie to shut up’

Tyson Fury‘s co-promoter Bob Arum has claimed that fellow promoter Eddie Hearn finds it very hard to “shut up” about details concerning the upcoming fight with Anthony Joshua.

The contract for the heavyweight title fight is yet to be finalised, despite Joshua’s promoter Hearn claiming that the fight was “virtually” agreed upon over a month ago.

Arum, the co-founder of boxing promotion Top Rank, admitted his frustrations to talkSport about the numerous public updates given by Hearn regarding fight negotiations.

Does AJ have the balls to fight me? — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) February 12, 2021

“It’s very, very hard for Eddie to shut up. I told him, let’s get this over the line, let’s get this done, and then we’ll make a joint announcement.

“To stop Eddie is like stopping a raging river, he can’t keep his mouth shut.

“The negotiations have been pleasant, it’s proceeding like every big fight does. We made changes, they accept some, they send it back, back and forth. And all I can say is that the issues are gradually dwindling.

“That’s what you wanna do in this type of situation, you wanna diminish the number of issues. And now the number of issues is less than a handful, so I am very optimistic that this is gonna go over the line.”

Hearn – ‘I don’t see any way this fight falls apart’

Hearn was speaking to the Boxing News podcast recently, and despite the delay to officially announcing the heavyweight title bout, assured fans that the fight would almost certainly go ahead.

“There will be some [minor issues] when you go down to the changing rooms and that. But that’s stuff that you work through to resolve it.

“When you talk about Deontay Wilder vs Joshua [negotiations], we never even had a draft contact.

“With this it’s – all the points have been discussed, the contract’s been drafted, it’s been received, it’s going backwards and forwards with minor points. I actually don’t see any way this fight falls apart.”

Share and Enjoy !

Read More About: Anthony Joshua, bob arum, eddie hearn, tyson fury