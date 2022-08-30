Canelo Alvarez gives prediction for Oleksandr Usyk v Tyson Fury fight

Canelo Alvarez has predicted that Tyson Fury will get the better of Oleksandr Usyk if the two fight in an undisputed world heavyweight title bout.

Fury and Usyk are expected to fight after the former confirmed that he would not be retiring, although negotiations between the two camps are still at a very early stage.

Nonetheless, the bout has already generated plenty of interest and discussion after Usyk underlined his class in the heavyweight division by beating Anthony Joshua for a second time.

Alvarez was speaking to FightHype about the latest developments in the heavyweight division and complimented Joshua’s performance in an ultimately unsuccessful night for the British fighter.

Canelo Alvarez on the heavyweight division.

“He looked good. It’s just Usyk is a great fighter. He’s a great fighter and I think that’s the difference,” Alvarez said of Joshua’s performance against Usyk.

Despite his high opinion of Usyk, he doesn’t see the Ukrainian fighter beating Fury, who is significantly bigger than his fellow world heavyweight champion.

“I don’t think so. It’s going to be a good fight but I think Fury’s going to win because he has everything. He has boxing skills, he has the weight, so it’s going to be different.”

When asked if he was still interested in fighting Usyk, Alvarez responded in typical fashion for a man of his confidence.

“It’s difficult but I don’t care. I like that kind of challenge. It’s going to be difficult I know, but I love boxing, I love being in that kind of situation.”

Trilogy bout with Gennady Golovkin looms.

Alvarez’s full attention won’t be turning to a potential fight against Usyk any time soon, as he faces Gennady Golovkin for a third time next month.

While a fight against Usyk at cruiserweight, assuming the Ukrainian would drop back down, was always a long shot, Alvarez’s defeat to light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol further underlined the importance of size difference in boxing.

The four weight world champion will be far more comfortable at super middleweight against Golovkin, and is expected to win, although the pair’s previous two fights were exceptionally close.

Read More About: canelo alvarez, oleksandr usyk, tyson fury