Canelo Alvarez gives his prediction for Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury

Multiple weight world champions Canelo Alvarez has tipped Anthony Joshua to defeat Tyson Fury in their upcoming heavyweight title bout.

A date has not yet been set for an encounter between Joshua and Fury but both men look eager to make a fight happen in the near future.

Pundits have been largely split down the middle over which British heavyweight will emerge victorious, but the Mexican fighter believes that the belts will go to Joshua.

“AJ wins by late stoppage. AJ has that raw power which will make Fury think about boxing him more than beating him up.

“As Joshua gets his second wind in the later rounds, that’s when he’ll land a shot on Fury and knock him out,” Alvarez said.

‘I promise you it’s happening’

While Fury accused Joshua of dodging a fight with him at first, the Olympic gold medallist now appears to be set on a showdown with the Gypsy King.

“How close is the Fury fight? I promise you it’s happening. But until you hear it from me, don’t buy into anything. I’m serious about the fight so when I announce it you’ll know it’s real.

“I’m taking my time because there has been a lot of back-and-forth for years. I’ve been chasing this road to ‘undisputed’ and when the time is right I’ll announce it and I’ll have my mind fully focused on the job at hand.

‘Let’s hope this fight happens…I’ve been willing to take the fight for the last 5 years.’@Tyson_Fury tells @piersmorgan and @susannareid100 about why he decided to challenge @anthonyfjoshua in the ring. He also has a message for the two-time unified heavyweight champion. pic.twitter.com/kAEx0ePPpo — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) December 14, 2020

“When it was Deontay Wilder in my way, that was my focus and he admitted we gave him lucrative offers that he turned down. Now it’s Tyson Fury that’s my pure focus. The offers will be made, substantial offers.

“I’ve fought many champions before so it’s obvious to see we’ve done business with world champions before. It’s no different with Fury, he should take this fight with both hands. The money will be split down the middle,” Joshua wrote in the latest issue of Boxing News.

While details of the fight are still being discussed between the two camps, a fight next summer between the two is a strong possibility.

