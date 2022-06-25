Canelo Alvarez accuses Gennady Golovkin of pretending to be a ‘nice guy’

Canelo Alvarez has called Gennady Golovkin an “asshole” who pretends to be a nice guy ahead of their trilogy bout.

Alvarez and Golovkin will fight for the third time this September, having drawn in their first fight back in 2017, while the Mexican claimed a majority decision victory in their second bout in 2018.

Golovkin has been very eager to fight Alvarez again since their last encounter, and his comments certainly haven’t gone unnoticed by his opponent.

Alvarez was speaking at the first shared press conference between the two ahead of the trilogy fight and made no attempt to hide his opinion of Golovkin.

Canelo Alvarez on Gennady Golovkin.

“It’s personal for me. This is the way I am. I don’t pretend to be another person or say things in the media or another place and come here and pretend that I don’t want to say anything,” Alvarez said.

“It’s personal for me because he says a lot of things. You know guys. That’s why it’s personal. I just can’t wait to be in the ring… He’s two different people. He pretends to be a nice guy, but he’s not. He’s an asshole, that’s what he is.

“He pretends to be a nice guy. ‘I’m looking out for the fam, I’m happy,’ but in another place, he talks a lot of shit. It is what it is. Just be a man and say what you say.”

The Mexican boxer is looking to get back to winning ways.

Alvarez is the undisputed super middleweight champion, although he actually lost his last fight to Dmitry Bivol at light heavyweight.

The 31-year-old has vowed to avenge that loss against Bivol, although he will of course fight his old rival for a third time before he moves back to light heavyweight.

Golovkin hasn’t lost since his defeat to Alvarez, although at 4o years of age he is past his prime, and will need to be at his very best to defeat his significantly younger rival.

