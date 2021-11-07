Canelo Alvarez finishes Caleb Plant in 11th round to become undisputed champion

Canelo Alvarez has been crowned as the undisputed super middleweight world champion after an 11th round knock out victory against Caleb Plant.

All three judges had Alvarez ahead on the official scorecards, but Plant did put in a good performance, making life difficult for the pound-for-pound number one for the majority of the fight.

Plant’s resistance finally ended in the 11th round however, as he was knocked down twice before the referee waved it off. The American managed to get back to his feet after being sent to the canvas for the first time but he was quickly sent down again by a flurry of punches from Canelo.

Alvarez was speaking in the ring after the fight and revealed that there is no longer any bad blood between the two after Plant apologised for comments he made about his opponent’s mother at a recent press conference.

Canelo Alvarez on Caleb Plant.

“I want to thank everyone here tonight. It hasn’t been easy to get to this point. Both with your support, my family and my team, we’ve gotten really far,” Alvarez said, via a translator.

“This is for everybody, especially for Mexico. It’s another one for our team, we did it tonight. It means so much for the history of Mexico to be an undisputed champion.

“My respect goes to Caleb Plant. He’s a very difficult fighter. He has a lot of ability. I do respect the fighter.

“We’re men at the end. He wanted to still fight me, he wanted to still continue. I told him there’s no shame, we had a great fight today. But of course I came out on top. He did say sorry about the mother f***er incident that happened, that he didn’t mean it that way.”

Canelo reveals that Caleb Plant apologised for insulting his mother during their post-fight embrace 🤝 #CaneloPlant pic.twitter.com/bAEddcGTZp — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) November 7, 2021

History has been made.

Alvarez has become the first boxer to win all four major world titles in the super middleweight division, and joins a very exclusive club in become an undisputed world champion.

The Mexican becomes just the sixth man in history to have become undisputed champion by winning all four major belts, joining middleweights Bernard Hopkins and Jermain Taylor, junior welterweights Terence Crawford and Josh Taylor, and cruiserweight Oleksandr Usyk.

Becoming an undisputed champion is just the latest triumph in a long list of achievements for Alvarez, having won multiple world titles in four different weight classes, and at the age of 31 he still has time to achieve a lot more.

Alvarez revealed that he is undecided on his next move after the fight, saying he will get some rest first before making a decision.

