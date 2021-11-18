Bob Arum says Tyson Fury would rather fight Oleksandr Usyk than Dillian Whyte

Bob Arum has revealed that Tyson Fury would rather fight Oleksandr Usyk in a world unification heavyweight title bout than defend his WBC belt against Dillian Whyte.

The WBC were expected to name Whyte as a mandatory challenger for Fury, but the governing body decided against doing so as they are currently involved in a legal battle with the man who holds their interim world heavyweight title.

Fury may still be ordered by the WBC to fight Whyte, after the legal arbitration between the two ends, but it has opened the possibility of the ‘Gyspy King’ taking on another challenger next.

Top Rank promoter Arum was speaking to Sky Sports about Fury’s next move, and revealed that his fighter’s preference is to take on Usyk next, with a bout with either Anthony Joshua or Whyte possible further down the line.

Bob Arum on Tyson Fury’s preferred next fight.

“The alternative is that if Joshua decides not to exercise his rematch against Usyk and decides to step aside, the fight we would like to make is between Usyk and Fury,” Arum said.

“That is a fight to unify the titles once and for all. Then Joshua can fight the winner of the undisputed fight. Whyte can stand in line and fight the winner ultimately.

“That’s what Tyson would like. And I represent Tyson. That is his preference. If they want to fight each other, which I believe they do? I would facilitate it.”

Usyk is unlikely to be available early next year.

While it has not yet been confirmed, Joshua looks set to fight Usyk for a second time in either March or April of next year, after losing his world heavyweight titles to the Ukrainian back in September.

The WBC had announced that they would allow Fury to attempt to arrange an undisputed title fight with Usyk but said that if he was unsuccessful in doing so, they would announce a mandatory challenger for him.

While they have not yet announced a mandatory challenger, there is a lack of suitable options for Fury aside from a bout with Whyte.

Fury has said in the past that he likes to stay active, and should he wait to fight the winner of Usyk and Joshua’s second bout, he could be faced with another year-long wait between fights.

