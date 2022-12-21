Bob Arum states that Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk have agreed to fight

Bob Arum has announced that Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk have agreed to fight each other early next year.

Fury and Usyk have suggested that a world heavyweight unification bout is imminent in recent times, although as of yet nothing has been confirmed, while the former recently defended his title against Derek Chisora.

Usyk hasn’t fought since he beat Anthony Joshua for a second time back in August, although the Ukrainian heavyweight has frequently stressed that a bout against Fury is his priority.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Top Rank boxing promoter Bob Arum revealed that the two have agreed to a fight, which will take place in April at the latest.

Bob Arum on Tyson Fury v Oleksandr Usyk.

“The two fighters have agreed to fight each other next,” Arum said.

“With Fury and Usyk we’re dealing with two adults, not a lot of [rubbish] back and forth. Usyk is a good friend of mine, he’s very intelligent and Tyson is Superman, both as an athlete and as an intellect.

“So they want the fight. Both of them want the fight and so there’ll be very little, if any, [messing] around. So we’ll be able to make that happen. I’m very, very confident.

“As I said the fighters have both agreed to fight each other next without any interim fights… Now the question is what’s the date and what’s the site. But that fight is definitely going to happen and it will happen in the first four months of next year.”

Will an undisputed heavyweight champions be crowned?

Lennox Lewis is the last man to be known as the undisputed world heavyweight champion, a title he earned when he defeated Evander Holyfield back in 1999.

Since then, no fighter has held all the major world heavyweight titles at the one time, although that could change next year if Fury and Usyk do meet in the ring.

Fury currently holds the WBC title, while Usyk holds the WBA, IBF and WBO titles, as well as the honorary Ring Magazine belt.

