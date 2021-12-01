Bob Arum reveals Tyson Fury wants to fight at least three times in 2022

Bob Arum has revealed that Tyson Fury intends to fight at least three times next year, with Dillian Whyte most likely to be his next opponent.

Fury has fought just twice in the last two years, having waited for almost 20 months in between his second and third bouts with Deontay Wilder, due to legal issues and Covid-19 related problems.

The ‘Gyspy King’ has always said that he prefers to stay active, and appears to be very impatient to get back into the ring after earning a knock out victory against Wilder in October.

Fury’s promoter Arum was speaking to TalkSport and revealed that the WBC heavyweight champion is keen to have a very busy 2022 after a couple of years of infrequent bouts.

Bob Arum on Tyson Fury’s plans for 2022.

“I think Dillian Whyte should be the next fight for Tyson Fury.

“We’ve got to push ahead and get a date and an opponent for Fury and it seems to me that it is logical that it should be Dillian Whyte,” Arum said.

“What I would like to see, and this is what he would like to see, is getting in the ring at the end of February or March and doing at least three fights in 2022.

“Hopefully that is how it will all roll out, Fury is ready to fight anybody.”

Dillian Whyte’s legal battle with the WBC is yet to be resolved.

While a fight against Whyte next would certainly make the most sense for Fury, as Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua will both be unavailable due to their rematch, there is no guarantee that bout will happen.

Whyte is the WBC’s interim heavyweight champion, and is therefore the obvious mandatory challenger for WBC heavyweight champion Fury, but the governing body have said they cannot sanction the fight until the legal dispute is resolved.

It’s anybody’s guess as to how long that legal dispute will go on for, although Whyte’s promoter Eddie Hearn is largely positive about the chances of it being resolved in time to make a fight for early next year.

If Whyte isn’t available, Fury has said that he will fight anybody, although there is a lack of big-name fighters available at the present moment.

