Bob Arum names two fighters Tyson Fury is likely to face in April

Bob Arum has revealed that Tyson Fury is likely to fight either Dillian Whyte or Joe Joyce in the UK in March or April.

Fury retained his world heavyweight titles with a victory against Deontay Wilder this month and is likely to put his belts on the line again against a British opponent early next year.

Almost 20 months passed between Fury’s last two fights against Wilder, but he is understood to be eager to avoid another lengthy absence away from the ring, having previously stated his preference for staying active.

Boxing promoter Arum was speaking to Sky Sports and explained that while Whyte is likely to be named as a mandatory challenger for Fury by the WBC, the Gypsy King could decide to fight Joyce instead.

Bob Arum on Tyson Fury's next opponent.

“Who Fury fights next will be determined by Fury. If the fight is in the UK, I would think Whyte would be a good possibility, as well as Joyce,” Arum explained.

“Frank Warren is going to Manchester to meet Fury to work out a date. It could be March or April, but no later than April.

“A date that would be appealing to us in the US, even if the fight took place in the UK, would be the middle of April because we have a college basketball tournament called March Madness which the country goes crazy for.

“It is tough to find a date for a big fight [during March Madness]. We will figure out who and when Tyson will fight next.”

After an MRI scan on his shoulder today and consultation with the specialist, unfortunately Dillian Whyte is not fit to fight on October 30.

Dillian Whyte is aiming for a heavyweight title fight.

Whyte does appear to be most likely to face Fury in the ring next, as he is currently the WBC’s interim heavyweight champion, while the division’s other champion Oleksandr Usyk will face Anthony Joshua for a second time early next year.

Although Whyte was meant to fight Swedish heavyweight Otto Wallin at the end of the month, he was forced to withdraw due to a shoulder injury, and has stated his preference to fight Fury next rather than reschedule a bout with Wallin.

The WBC are unlikely to sanction a bout between Fury and Joyce if Whyte is fit and available early next year, although Fury himself has identified his fellow British boxer as a future world heavyweight champion.

