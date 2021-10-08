Bob Arum claims face offs ‘dehumanise’ boxers ahead of Fury vs Wilder 3

Bob Arum has confirmed that there will be no face off between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder at tonight’s weigh-in ahead of their third bout.

Fury and Wilder did not come face to face in a traditional stare down at Wednesday night’s final press conference, and boxing promoter Arum has insisted that the two will be kept apart again at the weigh-in tonight.

While face offs usually go down without a hitch, they have occasionally resulted in a physical altercations between fighters, as seen recently in the incident between Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant.

Arum was speaking to the BBC ahead of tonight’s weigh-in and argued that a face off between Fury and Wilder could result in the bout being called off.

‘They are not animals, they are sportsmen.’

“If you put them together he [Wilder] has a way to answer back, he pushes, he shoves – you notice they didn’t put up one security guy on stage [at the press conference],” Arum said.

“Why would I allow that? Because the chances of the fight not happening [increase if] somebody gets hurt, which would be great.

“I really object to taking these fighters and making them like pitdogs, facing each other, what does that mean? We are always looking for trouble, why are we doing that?

“Do you see in professional American Football the two quarterbacks face off? They are not animals, they are sportsmen. I think they are unnecessary, it dehumanises the fighters and I don’t think its good for the sport.”

Bob Arum incredibly critical of @kate_abdo. Says she was biased towards Deontay Wilder and knew they weren’t having a face off. “F*** her.” #FuryWilder3 pic.twitter.com/kKRKfnp9vc — Greg Rosenstein (@grosenstein) October 6, 2021

Bob Arum lashed out at boxing presenter Kate Abdo.

Arum made it very clear that he did not want a face off between Fury and Wilder earlier in the week, when he lashed out at boxing presenter Kate Abdo for suggesting the two stare each other down at Wednesday’s press conference.

After the press conference Arum went on an explicit rant about Abdo, claiming that she ignored all parties’ wishes by suggesting that the two men face off.

Abdo responded to Arum’s rant on Twitter, explaining that while she respects what he has done in the sport of boxing she believes the language he used was inappropriate.

“I think the language in this interview was entirely inappropriate. Of course it’s disappointing to be disrespected by someone I respect. But that’s life, not everyone will give you the courtesy you deserve,” Abdo wrote.

