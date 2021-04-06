Bernard Hopkins defends Canelo Alvarez over recent easy fight

“These fights are warranted and they’re meaningful.”

Bernard Hopkins has defended Canelo Alvarez after the super middleweight champion was accused of choosing an easy fight in recent opponent Avni Yildirim.

Alvarez put in a dominant display against the Turkish challenger, who failed to trouble the world super-middleweight champion before his corner stopped the fight after three rounds.

The Mexican boxer has come under some criticism for taking a fight with an opponent he was vastly superior to, but Hopkins explained to Fight Hub TV that the bout was meant as a kind of “preseason” fight for Alvarez.

🇲🇽 Feliz de haber compartido otra victoria con mi equipo, mi familia y todos ustedes. Vamos por más, nos vemos el 08 de mayo para #CaneloSaunders👊🏻 🇺🇸 Happy to have shared another victory with my team, my family and all of you. See you on May 8th for #CaneloSaunders Let’s go!👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/eiQrGiooUM — Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) March 1, 2021



“These fights are warranted and they’re meaningful. Not for his legacy but for his restart, his recharge, his mind, his physical, his spiritual,” Hopkins explained.

“What moves Canelo is to be active as much as he can. He’s fortunate to get in two fights on the back end of covid. Most fighters, if not all, had to sit for nine to 10 months.

“I’ve read some people have said he’s fighting nobodies but this is preseason for him. See, when you do preseason, it isn’t looked upon as the season.

“So look at Canelo as being in preseason. He has about one more preseason fight and then he will go right into the regular fighting season and you will see the matches.”

An upcoming bout between Canelo and Billy Joe Saunders.

Alvarez will have a tougher challenge on his hands next month when he takes on WBO super-middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders in Texas.

The world super-middleweight title fight will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas where there will be no limit on capacity.

Record breaker!!! #CaneloSaunders smashes pre-sale record with over 40,000 sold. General sale has just begun, don’t miss it!!! 🇲🇽🇬🇧🔥 pic.twitter.com/Hfdmwl5sno — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) March 26, 2021

Over 40,000 tickets were sold in the pre-sale at the 80,000 seater stadium, with tickets currently on general sale for the fight due to take place on the 8th of May.

