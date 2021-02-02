Barry McGuigan shares concerns over Daniel Kinahan’s involvement in boxing

Boxing should be wary of Daniel Kinahan’s involvement in the sport as he is a “very dangerous man”, according to Barry McGuigan.

A BBC Panorama investigation alleges that Kinahan, who is accused of being involved in a criminal organisation, has not stepped away from boxing despite earlier reports suggesting that he had ended his involvement.

Panorama have claimed that many people involved in boxing in the UK are afraid to speak out against Kinahan but former world featherweight champion McGuigan has shared his concerns in public.

Many in boxing are too scared to speak out, but former world champion Barry McGuigan, who’s now a boxing manager, was prepared to go public 4/6https://t.co/TYiJPTymPJ pic.twitter.com/MWeGk6VjfE — Panorama 🌐 (@BBCPanorama) February 1, 2021

“There is no doubt that there is an intimidation effect, there is no question about that. If we were to believe what we believe, this is a very dangerous man.

“Someone has got to look out for this sport. They really need to look at this situation very carefully, because it’s bloody dangerous,” McGuigan commented.

MTK Global.

Kinahan helped to set up boxing promoting MTK Global, but it had been reported that the Irishman had walked away from the company last year. Panorama have refuted these reports.

Lawyers for the company told Panorama that Kinahan provided “personal advice” to a number of boxers both within and outside of MTK Global.

“It is true that Mr Kinahan provides some personal advice to a number of boxers managed by MTK Global and we are instructed that Mr Kinahan also provides such advisory services to boxers who are managed by other worldwide boxing management companies too,” Kinahan’s lawyers said.

Kinahan’s lawyers also refuted any wrongdoing on their client’s behalf, denying allegations of his involvement in organised crime.

“He is proud of his record in boxing to date. He has operated on the basis of honesty and with a commitment to putting fighters’ needs first.

“Mr Kinahan is a successful and independent adviser in the boxing industry in his own right. It is a matter of public record that he has exited the business of MTK,” they said.

