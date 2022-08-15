Barry McGuigan believes ‘psychological’ issues will prevent Anthony Joshua win

Barry McGuigan believes Joshua will fail to beat Oleksandr Usyk as the British heavyweight is “psychologically not the same fighter” that he was.

Joshua will fight Usyk for a second time this Saturday in Saudi Arabia, where he will hope to take back the world heavyweight titles he lost to his Ukrainian opponent the last time out.

Usyk comprehensively outboxed Joshua last September to hand the Olympic gold medalist the second defeat of his professional career, having also suffered a shock defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr. back in 2019.

Former world featherweight champion Barry McGuigan was speaking to Pro Boxing Fans and argued that Joshua hasn’t been the same since that defeat to Ruiz Jr.

Barry McGuigan on Anthony Joshua.

“Sadly I don’t see Joshua winning this fight. I think he’s got something in his head. I think he’s psychologically not the same fighter,” McGuigan said.

“The Ruiz fight exposed his vulnerability. If you look at his last fight against Usyk, in the last round he was very badly hurt in the last 30 seconds. Had the fight been another 30 seconds long he might have got knocked out.

“I think although Robert Garcia would change his preparation for this one, he’s got to muscle this guy. He’s got to walk him down, he’s got to stay on him, he’s got to take risks, he’s got to take chances.

“I know that is inherently risky, by walking into guys, but he can do it intelligently. Stay on him, keep the pace high and I genuinely think he’s got a great chance. But something in the back of my mind tells me that Usyk does the same thing again.”

Oleksandr Usyk has packed on the pounds.

Usyk seems to be expecting a more aggressive approach from Joshua this time around, as he told Amir Khan that he is 15 kilos heavier than the last time the pair fought.

The Ukrainian outboxed Joshua last time over the course of 12 rounds to seal a unanimous decision victory, although it appears this time that a knock out could be on the cards.

Joshua has shown in the past that he has plenty of knock out power, although since his loss to Ruiz Jr. he has been reluctant to go in for the kill.

