Barry Hearn insists Katie Taylor fight at Croke Park can still happen

Barry Hearn has insisted that there is still a good chance of Katie Taylor fighting at Croke Park, despite plans for an Amanda Serrano rematch falling apart.

Taylor remained as the undisputed world lightweight champion after defeating Serrano at Madison Square Garden in April, after which both fighters agreed to fight for a second time.

Serrano said she would be happy for the rematch to be in Ireland, which prompted Croke Park to be pushed forward as a potential venue, although talks between the two have been put on ice for now.

Hearn, a now mostly retired boxing promoter who founded Matchroom Sport, explained to Off The Ball that there is still hope for a Taylor fight in Croke Park, but claimed that Serrano didn’t want to fight at the stadium.

Barry Hearn on the chances of Katie Taylor fighting in Croke Park.

“I can’t tell you how much I’d love to see that. Katie Taylor is an athlete where the whole country is and quite rightly should be very proud of. She’s a very special person and deserves that homecoming fight,” Hearn said.

“There’s going to come a time and I don’t want that time to come before she’s had her Croke Park homecoming with the memories that will create for generations.

“There’s no reason not to do the fight. There was a time where boxing wasn’t viewed in the same spirit in Ireland but today it is, there’s no problems with that at all and we have no problems going to Ireland at all.

“It’s the right fight. You need a showcase fight. The reason [Serrano] didn’t agree to the rematch is she didn’t want it in Croke Park, which I found bizarre because it would be a phenomenal atmosphere for both girls.

“That may come around again and when it does I’m getting my ticket.”

The Bray woman is back in action this month.

Taylor will fight undefeated Argentine challenger Karen Elizabeth Carabajal this month at Wembley Arena, which will be her first bout since defeating Serrano earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Serrano returned to the ring last month and beat Sarah Mahfoud of the Faroe Islands to maintain her status as a unified world featherweight champion.

The pair are expected to face each other again after a close-fought bout in April, although if Serrano does not agree to fight at Croke Park, Taylor may take on another opponent at the 82,000 seater stadium.

