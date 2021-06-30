Anthony Joshua’s Olympic final opponent puzzled by judges’ decision

‘I think the public very much influenced the judges.’

Roberto Cammarelle has questioned whether the judges were influenced by the home crowd during his 2012 London Olympics super heavyweight final with Anthony Joshua.

Joshua lost the first two rounds in the gold medal bout against Camarelle, but fought back in the third round to level the scores at 18:18, with the British boxer awarded the win on a count-back.

Cammarelle was speaking to Sky Sports about his Olympic decider with the current professional heavyweight champion of the world and said that he believes he should have been awarded the win.

Decade apart. Still big Femi. pic.twitter.com/gzK5D438rY — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) June 11, 2021

Roberto Cammarelle: ‘ I can’t understand how I didn’t win.’

“As far as I can remember, I think I managed to fight exceptionally well during the two rounds,” Cammarelle said.

“The last round, he did not fight to overcome me. He was just sort of managing the fight. Having an equal number of points, an equal score, I can’t understand [how] I didn’t win.

“I thought I was managing the advantage I had managed to win over the first round… I thought I had managed to fight a third round that was enough to win the fight.”

Anthony Joshua clinched gold in front of a home crowd.

Italian boxer Cammarelle won the gold medal in the super heavyweight category at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing and also won the bronze medal at the same weight at the 2004 games in Athens.

However, Joshua managed to clinch the gold medal in 2012 in front of a home crowd in London.

Cammarelle believes the home crowd may have made the difference on the night, speculating whether they swayed the judges towards awarding Joshua the victory.

“I think the public very much influenced the judges,” Cammarelle commented.

“I was under the impression at some point that regardless of any move by Joshua, the crowd was cheering even if it was a miss, and I think it certainly influenced the final result.”

