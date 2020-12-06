Anthony Joshua has stated that fellow world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury should allow him to manage his career if the ‘Gypsy King’ wants to reach his full potential.

Joshua will put his WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO world heavyweight titles on the line in just under a week’s time when he takes on Kubrat Pulev on the 12th of December.

The British boxer was in confident form ahead of his encounter with the Bulgarian and told The Daily Mail that he is feeling ‘no pressure’ ahead of the bout.

Body & vision aligned 🏹 pic.twitter.com/w9g67Fb1Rp — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyfjoshua) December 3, 2020

“You’re going to have to ask Pulev how he feels but I’m sure after my loss everybody says, ‘Oh, we’re going to exploit Anthony Joshua’s weaknesses’ and all this nonsense.

“So we’ll see how confident he is until the first jab or right hand smashes him in the jaw.

“It is not bad [to have a small crowd]. The pressure is off, you can get in your rhythm. And I think I need that sometimes because I am under a lot of pressure.

“I am going to go in there and perform with no pressure and showcase the styles I have merged together, which is sticking and moving, and aggression and knockout power,” Joshua commented.

‘He’s got a lot of potential’

While there has been no confirmation of a bout between himself and Fury, Joshua took the time to take a verbal jab at his rival.

“I do think he should come over to Matchroom and 258 Management and let us handle his career.

“He’s a superstar, he’s a superstar in the making with the right management. He could go all the way.

“Build it up, award him Sports Personality of the Year. That video he did (when he asked to be removed from the BBC SPOTY shortlist) should be him saying, ‘I’m accepting my award’, not that, ‘I don’t want to be a part of it’.

“We’ll have a look at his PR, we’ll strip it all back and make this fight what it’s supposed to be. He’s got a lot of potential,” Joshua commented.

