Anthony Joshua insists he’s willing to fight Tyson Fury without the belts

Anthony Joshua has said that he will fight Tyson Fury with or without his world heavyweight belts after his loss to Oleksandr Usyk.

Usyk dethroned Joshua at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London last night with a unanimous decision victory, in a win that has sent shock waves through the heavyweight division.

Joshua was set to fight Fury this year, but that was called off after a US court ruled that the ‘Gypsy King’ must fight Deontay Wilder for a third time, and a fight between the two British heavyweights now looks anything but certain.

The Londoner was speaking after his loss to Usyk at the post-fight press conference and insisted he wants to fight Fury regardless of whether it is an undisputed title fight or not.

Anthony Joshua says he still wants Tyson Fury.

“The road to undisputed and all that stuff, it’s good. As I said, I’ll fight Tyson Fury, Wilder, without the belts. The belts are fun. It’s great, it’s legacy. But with or without the belts, I’ll fight whoever,” Joshua said, via Sky Sports.

“The road to undisputed is a nice title to have and a nice title to chase. But would you still watch it, without the belts?

“That’s the main thing – is you’ve got two competitive fighters in the ring from UK soil, that just want to go toe-to-toe.”

While Joshua still has Fury on his mind, he did insist that he wants a rematch with Usyk first, which means a potential bout with his fellow British heavyweight is unlikely to happen any time soon.

🎬 𝘽𝙄𝙏𝙀𝙎𝙄𝙕𝙀 𝙃𝙄𝙂𝙃𝙇𝙄𝙂𝙃𝙏𝙎 🎬 Oleksandr Usyk beat Anthony Joshua on an unanimous points decision to become world heavyweight champion 🤯pic.twitter.com/UzH1KRnSFa — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) September 26, 2021

Heavyweight division blown wide open by Usyk victory.

Most pundits had expected that Joshua would defeat Usyk to set up an undisputed world heavyweight title fight with Fury, who is expected to beat Wilder, but the future of the heavyweight division now looks very uncertain.

Joshua and Usyk are likely to fight again in their next bout, so if Fury does beat Wilder for a second time, he will likely have to wait some time before a possible showdown with AJ.

Dillian Whyte has been chasing a fight against Fury for a number of years now, and should the ‘Gypsy King’ defeat Wilder and find that Joshua is unavailable, a bout between the two could certainly happen.

A fight between Fury and Usyk certainly can’t be ruled out either if the Ukrainian beats Joshua in their rematch, in what could be an undisputed world heavyweight title fight.

