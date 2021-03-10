Anthony Joshua calls Tyson Fury a “warm-up act” ahead of title bout

Share and Enjoy !

Anthony Joshua has dismissed Tyson Fury’s pre-fight “antics” while suggesting that his opponent could retire after their heavyweight title bout.

A deal between Joshua and Fury looks to be all but confirmed, as the Olympic gold medallist suggested recently that the bout will take place this June.

The Watford native was speaking to JD Official about his recent win against Kubrat Pulev and the upcoming fight against Fury, saying it was his job to “close the show”.

“He (Fury) can bring whatever he wants, it don’t matter to me,” Joshua said.

“The press conference antics, the fight antics, the hands behind the back, I love that stuff that’s all part of it you know that’s his job, but my job is to close the show.

“He’s a warm-up act [with his antics], he’s there to do all that stuff but ultimately my job is to close the show and that’s all that matters.”

‘He’s ready to go off into the sunset.’

Joshua argued that his confidence in becoming the undisputed heavyweight champion is tied to his desire to achieve more after the Fury fight, while he reckons his opponent will wrap things up soon after they meet.

“For him, he said that after he fights me, maybe he fights [Derek] Chisora, then he’s ready to go off into the sunset,” Joshua commented.

“For me, I’ve still got so much more I want to do in this boxing game, the road to undisputed is part of the journey it’s not the end to the journey.

“That’s why I know I will get past this fight because I’m looking past him, I want more, this isn’t where this stops.

“The fight, god-willing, will be this year, I’m saying it is going to be this year, I’m going to speak into existence and I will be victorious.”

Joshua’s boxing promoter Eddie Hearn suggested back in January that the fight contract was weeks away from being finalised. But the exact date and location of the fight has not yet been made official.

