Anthony Joshua reiterates desire to face Tyson Fury in undisputed title fight

Anthony Joshua has insisted that his goal is still to be the undisputed world heavyweight champion.

Joshua and Fury were supposed to meet in an undisputed world heavyweight title fight last August, but it never came to be as a US-based judge ruled that the ‘Gypsy King’ had to fight Deontay Wilder for a third time instead.

With a fight against Fury off the cards, Joshua decided to take on former undisputed cruiserweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk, and ultimately lost by unanimous decision to the talented Ukrainian boxer.

Joshua was speaking at a Sky Sports Q&A event in Dubai and insisted that his goal is still to become an undisputed world champion.

“I was supposed to fight [Fury] last August. If I don’t fight the guy I’m supposed to fight, I want the next best. Usyk came up from cruiserweight – a great fighter, a 12-round fighter,” Joshua said.

“There was always this stigma saying that I can’t box – that I was a big, stiff bodybuilder. I said: ‘Okay, cool’. Usyk won nine rounds, I won three. In the next fight, if I win four more rounds then I will win. Let me simplify that matter.

“Then I’ll get onto the road to being the undisputed champion again.”

Outboxing Usyk is unlikely to reap rewards for the British heavyweight.

Joshua’s comments on needing to win “four more rounds’ in his next fight against Usyk are somewhat surprising, as it indicates that he may be aiming to go the distance again with Usyk.

Usyk showed that he is technically superior in the pair’s first fight, and would be the favourite to win again if the decision is left up to the judges.

Many feel that the best way forward for Joshua would be for him to attempt to knock Usyk out, given his size and power.

There is of course every possibility that Joshua is attempting to convince Usyk that he is again going to use a tentative approach in their next fight, while he will instead look for a knock out, but only time will tell.

