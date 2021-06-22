“That fight has to happen.”

Anthony Joshua is adamant that he will fight Tyson Fury after his bout with Oleksandr Usyk, regardless of the outcome of his fight with the Ukrainian challenger.

Joshua and Fury were set to face each other in an undisputed heavyweight title fight this summer, but those plans were shelved when a US judge ruled that Fury must fight Deontay Wilder for a third time beforehand.

As a result, Joshua will likely now face former cruiserweight world champion Usyk this September, although the British boxer told Sky Sports that his sights are still firmly set on Fury.

☹️”HIS TEAM LET THE BOXING WORLD DOWN”👎@anthonyjoshua has blamed @Tyson_Fury for the breakdown of their undisputed championship fight but believes it can resurrected for later this year🤞 📖Read more: https://t.co/hvNW8ElLKQ pic.twitter.com/vMQs6BKhp1 — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) June 21, 2021

Anthony Joshua: With or without Usyk in my life I’m going to fight Tyson Fury.

“Unfortunately [Fury’s] team let the whole boxing world down. I will still be here, still ready to put on a show,” Joshua said.

“But look, let me get past Usyk first. With or without Usyk in my life I’m going to fight Fury. Let’s put it that way. Usyk’s not the end all and be all. Usyk doesn’t determine that fight.

“That fight has to happen. It’s a big fight – bigger than boxing, bigger than the belts. So yeah, it’ll happen.

“After I fight Usyk and defend my belts and hopefully the world’s back to normal, this fight is going to be absolutely bigger and better than what it would have been in a few weeks.”

Wilder intends to fight Joshua after third bout with Fury.

While Joshua is determined to fight Fury after his bout with Usyk, those plans could be disrupted if Wilder manages to defeat Fury in their third bout next month.

Fury is the favourite going into the fight, having dominated the American in their second bout to claim a TKO victory in the seventh round, but Wilder’s one punch power could result in an upset.

INTENSE 😳@Tyson_Fury and Deontay Wilder stared each other down for five plus minutes without saying a word. (via @TRBoxing)

pic.twitter.com/FP7CUPJbaF — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 15, 2021

Should Wilder overcome Fury in Las Vegas in July, the Alabama native is determined to take on Joshua next.

“Most definitely, hands down [I want to fight Joshua]. Without no excuses, no mandatories, nothing in the way,” Wilder told Sky Sports.

“As I see, they’re already making up excuses. They’ve already got a mandatory planned ahead. No one really wants to fight someone like me, and I don’t blame them.”

Read More About: Anthony Joshua, deontay wilder, oleksandr usyk, tyson fury