Anthony Joshua’s trainer questions his fighter’s mental strength

Anthony Joshua’s trainer Robert Garcia has questioned his own fighter’s mental strength after a second consecutive defeat to Oleksandr Usyk.

Although Joshua produced a much improved performance in his second bout with Usyk, the Ukrainian again claimed a well deserved points victory, despite one of the judges opting for the British heavyweight.

Usyk looked to be in trouble in the ninth round as Joshua landed some powerful body shots, although the smaller man was exceptional in the 10th round and was in full control by the time the final bell rang.

Garcia was speaking to Izquierdazo and admitted that he believes Usyk prevailed largely due to being mentally stronger than Joshua.

“In this fight, I think that Usyk was mentally stronger. I think he was stronger, to the point that after being close to a knockout, instead of giving up, he came back stronger,” Garcia said.

“His will and his desire to demonstrate to his country that he couldn’t let himself lose the fight, made him come back. He wanted to give a message to his country, for everything that is happening there. He is a big inspiration for them [Ukrainians].

“His mind was what made him turn the tide in the fight and get him to victory. And I think that Anthony’s mind is a bit weaker than Usyk’s, because instead of going out stronger, his mind and exhaustion played games with him.”

I wish @usykaa continued success in your quest for greatness. You are a class act champ. Yesterday I had to mentally take myself into a dark place to compete for the championship belts! I had two fights, one with Usyk and one with my emotions and both got the better of me. pic.twitter.com/onnUAALm3R — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) August 21, 2022

What next for the two heavyweights?

It is looking more and more likely that Usyk will face Tyson Fury in an undisputed world heavyweight title fight next, with the latter confirming to the WBC that he has not retired.

Negotiations between the two are still in the very early stages, although both men do appear to be eager to fight, whether it’s for money or for glory.

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn has revealed that he would like to see the former world heavyweight champion fight against a top 15 contender in either December or January as he looks to kick start his career.

